Two Gozitan environment NGOs and Din L-Art Ġelwa have announced plans to fight for the revocation of a permit awarded recently for the building of an apartment block near the Ġgantija Temples in Gozo.

They warned on Tuesday that the project would pose a very serious threat to the integrity of the temple complex and its buffer zone.

The Ġgantija Temples complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Malta’s most cherished historical landmarks.

The surrounding buffer zone established by UNESCO is essential for safeguarding their cultural and environmental significance, Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex said.

"Sites of such global importance are not up for sale, are not the domain of local developers, governmental authorities and politicians but a gift to the world and it is our duty to protect such sites for this and future generations. There is no room for small minded, petty and outrageously controversial thinking and decisions from people who should know better," they added.

They said they will be filing a request for the revocation of this permit based on flaws in the approval procedure, errors and incorrect information on which basis the permit was granted.

The NGOs also noted with satisfaction and 'some relief', recent strong statements by Heritage Malta and the 'revised opinion' of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and called on the government and the Planning Authority to do their duty to the nation and the civilized world and stop the environmental vandalism that is being wrought upon the nation.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday that the Superintendence will ask the Planning Authority to freeze the highly-contentious permit. Heritage Malta said it would 'strongly appeal the decision'.