The eNGOs within the Coalition for Gozo on Wednesday expressed alarm at the Planning Board’s recommendation for approval of a proposed block of flats near Ta’ Kola Windmill and Ġgantija Temples.

A decision is expected on Thursday.

In a statement, the eNGOs said the development, if approved, will set a dangerous precedent for the entire neighbourhood that forms part of the cultural landscape and three top heritage sites - the temples, the windmill and the Xagħra Circle.

“This neighbourhood of two-storey townhouses also forms part of the cultural skyline of Xagħra, which in turn forms part of the visual integrity of Ġgantija Temples and Ta’ Kola Windmill,” they said.

The activists said intangible cultural heritage such as that of the area in question is protected by the PA's own policies, and cited planning circular 3/20 as a case in their point.

Blank party wall. Photo: eNGOs

This circular was created to prevent developments like the one the PA is now recommending for approval, the eNGOs insisted.

It had introduced the concept of context and setting, “and we deplore that the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage have ignored relevant policies in the assessments,” they said.

They noted that the development had not even been opposed by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and said this was, “clearly in breach of various policies”.

They called on the Planning Board to heed policies and court judgements and refuse permit.

“The Planning Authority cannot continue to act with institutional impunity in defiance of court teachings,” they said.