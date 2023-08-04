A Gozitan family is grieving after a relative of theirs was killed in Sydney, Australia, in an apparent domestic violence incident.

The cousin of Christine Formosa Rakic, the Maltese woman killed, said she was very close to her family in Malta.

"She was very close to us," said Noel Formosa, speaking to Times of Malta on Friday.

"It was very difficult to break the news to Christine's father... he was here on holiday to see the family and had to leave as soon as he got this tragic news," he said.

Formosa Rakic, 53, was found dead in a Sydney apartment last month after neighbours called police, saying they heard screaming next door.

She was a mother and grandmother.

"She didn't deserve to die like that, not even an animal deserves to die like that," a relative of hers told Australian media outlet 7 News.

Police believe Formosa Rakic was allegedly killed by her former husband Dusan Rakic, who was found in the same apartment with critical injuries to his face and neck believed to be self-inflicted.

Her estranged husband has since been charged with her death, contravening an Apprehended Violence Orders (AVO) and breaching bail. He appeared in court via video link from hospital.

Australian media reported that Dusan Rakic was known to police and had faced criminal charges in the past.

Writing on Facebook, Formosa - the mayor of San Lawrenz - urged for more efforts to combat domestic abuse.

"I never imagined that such a tragedy could be so close to me. I wish that no one experience such a tragic moment or sad news," he wrote.

"Let us all combat domestic abuse. Dearest Chrissy I still can't believe that you are gone... you never deserved this."

In a subsequent post following the family funeral in Australia this week, Formosa said the last few weeks had been "too heavy to bear."

"Our devastation is still something unbearable, but we will do our outmost to keep supporting your family in every possible way... your place in our hearts will be there for ever! I love you Chrissy!"

As of Friday afternoon, the family had raised more than AUD $20,000 in donations towards the funeral costs on a fundraising website.