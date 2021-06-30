The Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II family institute within the Gozo diocese has a new rector – Fr Joseph Farrugia.

He will be replacing Mgr Anton Teuma who is now bishop of Gozo. Mgr Teuma was appointed rector of the institute in 2012.

Fr Farrugia, a psychologist from the parish of Għarb, has been offering his services at the institute since 2017, including the celebration of Mass and leading formation courses for couples and families during summer.

During the past year Fr Farrugia was also leading the Eucharistic Community founded within the institute by Mgr Teuma.

Fr Farrugia also leads the Ta’ Pinu Counselling Centre, the Safeguarding of Minors of the Gozo diocese and the new Pastoral Ministry institute (IPM).

He is currently running a course on how to safeguard minors. The course, held at the family institute, is being followed by a good number of participants from all walks of life.