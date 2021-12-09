Gozitan NGOs have expressed dismay that the Planning Authority has given its go-ahead for the part-demolition of an old farmhouse in Xewkija, with the rest set to be encircled by a big apartment block.

The centuries-old building is so pristine, it could serve as a museum of typical Gozitan architecture, Din L-Art Ħelwa, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex said.

They said the development application was originally fronted by one person but belonged to a group of well-known Gozitan developers. The development permit was granted after a series of "complex and almost kafkaesque" moves.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had objected to the original application, which stated that the building should be retained in its entirety with minimal intervention.

The superintendence also called for a revision of the application so that the farmhouse would not be engulfed by surrounding structures.

Workers seen at the farmhouse this week.

The Planning Authority initially refused the application. But while an appeal was lodged, a second application was filed before the PA and a new case officer, for inexplicable reasons, failed to include the most significant reason for refusal made by the PA itself in the first application.

The application was then approved with the second submission, despite a consistent warning by the superintendence.

The NGOs said they are examining legal options. They are also making a direct request to the developers to "develop a sense of civic duty" and show respect to Gozo’s heritage by desisting from commencing the demolition works.

Heavy machinery was, however, seen around the structure on Thursday morning.

A section of the farmhouse which faces demolition.