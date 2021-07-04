Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd is adding 13 new trips to its high-speed passenger service between Mġarr, Gozo, and Valletta for the summer months to provide an even more seamless journey.

With just one month into the launch of this service, Gozo Fast Ferry has been buoyed by passengers’ demand and from July 1 it has added seven extra trips to the service on weekdays and five extra trips on weekends.

A Gozo Fast Ferry spokesperson said: “The feedback has been extremely positive. We have taken on board passengers’ suggestions and studied the trends emerging from one month of operations to come up with a schedule that provides increased flexibility.”

Passengers can download the Gozo Fast Ferry app or book online www.gozofastferry.com.