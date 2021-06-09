Gozo Fast Ferry Ltd, one of the two operators of the new fast ferries service from Grand Harbour to Mġarr, said Wednesday it had carried more than 6,000 passengers in the first week of operations.

Both operators added extra trips to cope with demand over the long weekend. Virtu Ferries have not yet issued their passenger numbers.

Gozo Fast Ferry said more than 3,000 people have downloaded its app to buy tickets.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback. The number of passengers we carried in just one week shows people were itching for the introduction of such a service linking the two islands,” the company said.

It added that most people were using the mobile app to get their tickets, or their Tallinja card to tap-and-board without the need to pre-book.

“With the easing of restrictions and slow opening of the tourism season we expect there will be much higher demand from those choosing alternative modes of transport,” a company spokesperson added.

