The two companies operating the fast ferries between Gozo and Valletta are merging their operations in a bid to offer a unified service, they announced on Friday.

Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Ferries Gozo will be merging under the brand name Gozo Highspeed, to offer customers one ferry schedule, ticketing system and branding from July 1.

Both companies will continue to operate their ferries separately but through one service.

In a statement released on Friday, the two companies said Gozo Highspeed combines the expertise and resources of both and "promises to revolutionise the travel experience for both commuters and tourists".

It said it will offer multiple daily departures to allow passengers to plan their journeys easily.

Both companies had slashed their winter timetables in September, drawing sharp condemnation from Gozitan business and student lobby groups, as well as from the Gozo Tourism Association.

Within hours, the government promised financial assistance and the companies pledged to increase the number of trips once they concluded talks with the government over financial assistance for their loss-making operation.

"By minimising waiting times and providing modern facilities, Gozo Highspeed ensures a stress-free and comfortable voyage, delivering the comfort and convenience passengers deserve," it said.

To kick-start the new service, Gozo Highspeed is introducing two new offers.

"Gozitans can take advantage of the special offer of 7 return tickets to be used within a week for just €20.00. Additionally, online bookings start from just €9.50, including the return trip," they said.