Updated 6pm

Passengers were evacuated from a Gozo fast ferry vessel just off Mġarr harbour on Thursday afternoon after it was engulfed in smoke.

Witnesses who spoke to Times of Malta reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from the belly of the vessel operated by Virtu Ferries.

Fast ferry passengers were later seen being evacuated into smaller boats. None of the passengers were injured, according to the health authorities, while the crew was still being evacuated.

A police spokesperson said a report was lodged at around 4.30 pm. The Civil Protection Department was informed of the incident and was on site within minutes, the spokesperson said.

Video: Katie Sims

A spokesperson for Virtu Ferries said the smoke was a result of "loss of ventilation" in the engine room and passengers were evacuated as a precaution.

"There was no fire on board and at no time were passengers in any danger. The service is back on schedule. Apologies for the inconvenience caused," Virtu said.

Health Minister Chris Fearne thanked hospital staff who immediately offered their help.