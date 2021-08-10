Commuters between Malta and Gozo are concerned that lorries carrying dangerous goods are lining up to board the ferry in Ċirkewwa right next to cars and passengers, in the scorching afternoon heat.

"Twice a week, the entire supply of Gozo's fuel is concentrated in one place, next to private cars and tourists in the afternoon sun," one commuter told Times of Malta. "This may be a ticking time bomb."

Gozo Channel operates a special service for trucks carrying fuel, gas, medical oxygen and other dangerous goods twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On these days, trucks cross over from Gozo to Malta at 8:30am, load up with their cargo and catch a return ferry to Gozo at 1:30pm.

Strict protocols are in place for the special service. All trucks are loaded onto the MV Gaudos and no other cars and passengers are allowed on board.

But while the trucks are kept apart from passengers while at sea, commuters have expressed concern about the dangerous cargo being in their close vicinity while on land.

They insist that the trip from Ċirkewwa in the middle of the day in summer is too dangerous and that its timing should be reconsidered.

Commuters contacted Times of Malta on Tuesday after fuel trucks were seen queuing up for the dangerous cargo ferry right next to passenger vehicles.

"If it is too dangerous for us to be parked beside the trucks inside the ship, it must be at least as dangerous for us to be parked beside them while we're still in the queue outside," one commuter told Times of Malta.

They suggested running the special service after sunset, when it is less hot and there are fewer people queuing for the ferry.

Contacted for comment, Gozo Channel chairman Joe Cordina said that the company is aware of concerns and generally operates the service from the seaport on the other side of Ċirkewwa, called the South Quay.

"This way trucks board the ship safely away from the cars lining up for the ferry," he said. "But the sea currents don't always permit us to do this."