Updated 5.40pm

A Gozo Channel ferry crashed into a jetty “as a result of strong winds,” Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said in Parliament on Monday.

Sources said the incident happened in Mġarr at around 1.30pm on Monday when the MV Malita was approaching the jetty from Ċirkewwa.

Consequently, the ferry company is running the service with just two vessels - the MV Ta' Pinu and MV Gaudos, because the MV Nikolaus is also out of action.

This recently-added fourth ferry is being modified to become more accessible and it is expected to be back in service in mid-December.

The crash came to light during question time in reply to a supplementary question by Opposition MP Chris Said.

While confirming the incident, Dr Caruana said that it was the result of inclement weather, as the vessel crashed into the jetty while attempting to moor.

The Gozo Minister added that extra trips will make up for the missing ferry, which will be undergoing repairs at a local shipyard.