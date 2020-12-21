Gozo Channel ferry services between Malta and Gozo will be paused for three hours on Christmas and New Year’s Day, to allow employees to lunch with their families.

All trips between 12pm and 3pm on both days will not be operated, meaning the last trip to Malta will leave Mġarr at 11.30am while the last trip to Gozo will leave Ċirkewwa at 12pm.

Normal service will resume with a 3pm ferry trip from Gozo to Malta, with the first trip from Malta leaving Ċirkewwa at 3.15pm.

In a statement announcing the ferry suspensions, Gozo Channel’s board thanked employees for their hard work in sometimes difficult weather conditions and thanked them for their efforts to provide customers with a reliable service.

Gozo-Malta trips suspended

12.00pm

12.45pm

1.00pm

1.30pm

1.45pm

2.00pm

2.30pm

Malta-Gozo trips suspended

12.15pm

12.45pm

1.30pm

1.45pm

2.15pm

2.30pm

2.45pm