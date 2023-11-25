The Gozo ferry service has been suspended as strong winds battered Malta on Saturday, causing damage in parts of the island.

The service connecting Mġarr harbour in Gozo to Ċirkewwa was suspended due to bad weather just after 3pm, Gozo Channel said.

The high-speed ferry that departs from Valletta Grand Harbour operated just one trip from Mġarr in the early hours of Saturday. It is expected to return to its normal schedule on Sunday afternoon.

Malta is facing force 8, northwestern winds on Saturday as the temperature plummeted after a prolonged dry and warm season.

The Met Office issued an orange "be prepared" warning which is valid until 9pm on Saturday.

The Civil Protection Department said it handled several incidents because of the strong winds, a spokesperson said.

Rescuers have been dealing with a number of fallen trees, street oles, and two billboards, the CPD spokesperson said.

Several walls have also been damaged, he said.

Large potted trees placed in Mosta's square on Thursday were also toppled on Saturday.

Large potted trees in Mosta were also downed. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

