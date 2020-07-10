The price of Gozo ferry tickets bought between Monday and Thursday will be slashed by nearly half until the end of the month.

Passenger tickets bought between 2.15pm and midnight during the first four days of the week, until July 30, will cost €2.50 instead of €4.65, while vehicle fares will cost €8.50 instead of €15.70.

This discount will not be applicable to commercial vehicles, the government said on Friday.