The Gozo Channel ferry service saw delays of up to two hours on Thursday as angered commuters took to Facebook to share their hindered journeys.

Posting under a February 23 announcement on the company's Facebook page informing people that Ta’ Pinu, one of the company’s four ships, will be out of service due to repairs, one commenter said: “You don't follow any timetable at all.”

Ta’ Pinu’s repairs began on February 27 and the ship will be out of service until further notice when the repairs are concluded, the information post, which also announced a new timetable, said.

As delays mounted on Thursday morning, more commenters shared their experience complaining that the amended timetable was not followed.

“As if having only three ferries operating isn't bad enough, the 9 o'clock ferry 'Gaudos' emptied its load at Ċirkewwa and left without taking any cars, this morning, forcing me to wait here for over an hour,” one person said. “I'll be late for my appointment thanks to you,” he added.

Another said that they had been waiting for over two hours as multiple scheduled departures “did not even happen”. When the aggravated commuter called customer care, they were told that they have no information on the matter.

“We have been in the queue for 45 minutes and not a single ship has left,” a customer said.

Times of Malta has reached out to Gozo Channel for information but has yet to receive a response.