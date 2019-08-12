The third edition of the Gozo Film Club is being held between this evening and Sunday at St John Demi-Bastion at the Ċittadella and at the nearby Sentinella Hall, Ċittadellla Cultural Centre, Victoria.

During the three-day festival various short movies and feature films spanning different genres, directed by local and international film-makers, will be screened to the public free of charge.

There will also be workshops, lectures and documentaries on filmmaking for children and teenagers.

Admission to all screenings is free. Most films have English subtitles or are in English. For details, visit the Gozo Film Festival Facebook event page or http://www.gozofilmfestival.com.

Programme

Today

8.30pm – Short movies I (40 minutes) at St John Demi-Bastion. Rated: 15.

9.20pm – Pulp, a 1972 film starring Michael Caine (95 minutes) at St John Demi-Bastion. Rated: 12.

Saturday

11am – Children cinema (60 minutes) at Sentinella Hall. Rated: U

4pm – Short movies II (With a Twist) (80 minutes) at Sentinella Hall. Rated: 15.

6pm – Short movies III (Intense) (80 minutes) at Sentinella Hall. Rated: 15.

8.30pm – Short movies IV (75 minutes) at St John Demi-Bastion. Rated: 15.

10pm – Limestone Cowboy, a 2017 drama film directed by Abigail Mallia (97 minutes) at St John Demi-Bastion. Rated: 12.

Sunday

9.30am – Ready… Action. Children cinema and kids workshop for five- to 12-year-olds. It will consist of three short children’s movies followed by a workshop on film-making by film-maker Federico Chini (60 minutes) at Sentinella Hall. Rated: U.

11am – Improvised film-making workshop. A crash course in film-making for teenagers by film-makers and producers Ivan Malekin and Sarah Jayne Portelli of Nexus Productions (Three hours) at Sentinella Hall. Rated: 12.

6pm – Short movies V (Alternative) (75 minutes) at Sentinella Hall. Rated: 12.

8.30pm – Short movies VI (Family friendly) (35 minutes) at St John Demi-Bastion. Rated: PG.

9.15pm – Vicky the Mighty Viking, a 2009 German adventure comedy by Michael Bully Herbig (85 minutes) at St John Demi-Bastion. Rated: PG.