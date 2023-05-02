The Gozo Flower Art Festival has attracted thousands of visitors to Victoria over the weekend.

The festival opened with a conference on the flower carpet project at the Gozo Ministry Hall on Friday, where participants were detailed about the creative process behind the installation of flowers, and the history and significance of this art form.

Participants also gained insight into the intricate design techniques used by the artists.

Meanwhile, an infiorata – a show of flowers, colours and designs – was laid out on Castle Hill, the Citadel, on Saturday. Another display was held in Independence Square, It-Tokk.

The infiorata was put on by a team from Għarb and a number of organisations from other countries, including Italy, Spain, Belgium, Mexico and Japan.

Young volunteers helping out with the floral carpets.