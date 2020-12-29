Gozo received its first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. First to be inoculated was Felicienne Cini, a senior staff nurse at Gozo General Hospital's Intensive Therapy Unit.

This was announced in a tweet by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in Malta on Saturday and Mater Dei nurse Rachel Grech received the first jab on Sunday.

Another shipment of the vaccine was due to arrive in Malta on Monday, but was delayed due to a "logistical issue".