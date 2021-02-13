Empty streets and “normal” ferry operations show that people have heeded the health authorities’ advice and stayed away from Gozo for carnival, according to head of the Gozo Tourism Association.

Nadur, usually the epicentre of carnival activity, was quiet throughout the day yesterday while the ferries from both Ċirkewwa and Mġarr saw almost no queuing to board.

“From the feedback we have received from our members and the way things are looking so far, carnival will not attract the crowds it did in previous years, given the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic,” CEO Joe Muscat told Times of Malta yesterday.

He said tourism establishments, especially those in the accommodation sector, have reported generally low occupancy when compared to previous carnivals and the bookings were mainly associated with Valentine’s Day.

“It seems that the measures introduced to control the spread of COVID-19 have been taken on board by the public and we do not anticipate the usual overcrowding of accommodation,” he said.

The association has been critical of the fines introduced for overcrowding of rental properties, saying they had “scared” off the market. The new measure has prompted cancellations by property owners, operators and holidaymakers.

We all knew it was going to be like this… I didn’t expect the usual thousands

Owners risk a €2,329 penalty if tenants break COVID-19 rules meant to restrict large gatherings, while the tenants themselves would be slapped with a €100 fine each. People caught in overcrowded holiday accommodation will be kicked out.

The situation was reflected in Nadur, where in the quiet square, people’s conversations could be heard clearly from the socially-distanced tables of the cafeterias.

One owner said it felt like “any other day”, adding it was to be expected from the bizarre situation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all knew it was going to be like this… I didn’t expect the usual thousands but the few that had been intending to cross over from Malta were disheartened by the fines and spot checks.

“You can’t enjoy it like that so better stay home and come here another time. That’s how I see it,” he said.

But the quiet did not dampen the spirits of carnival enthusiasts, who still worked hard these past few months to create carnival floats for static displays.

George Vella said a team of eight had constructed their float over three or four weeks in a large garage while respecting health precautions.

“Carnival was cancelled this time but at least we managed to save a little of it,” he told Times of Malta as he proudly applied the finishing touches to his float.

“We’ll be placing our floats at the side of Triq it-Tiġrija for people to drive past and admire them. We saved what we could of carnival.”