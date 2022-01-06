Steward Healthcare has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity in the laboratory of Gozo General Hospital through the introduction of a second rapid PCR analyser.

The introduction of extra rapid testing capacity enables admitted patients in Gozo to be screened for COVID-19 more quickly, ensuring a faster turnaround and efficient and safer bed management, the company said.

“Our ability to treat patients quickly and with the latest equipment has completely changed the way we serve our community. We are increasingly confident of combatting the fight against COVID-19 thanks to our increased preparedness and we are now better placed to help the local communities affected by the pandemic to get through this difficult time,” executive director Joseph Fenech said.

Steward has over the past months also invested in additional beds and equipment to combat the pandemic, including 25 ventilators and a significant oxygen reservoir in Gozo.

Nadine Delicata, president of Steward Healthcare Malta said the company is working incessantly, in conjunction with Malta’s health authorities, to ensure that the public is protected and patients are treated with the highest level and quality of care possible.