Gozo General Hospital has unveiled its newest helicopter, a EC135 air ambulance, which was bought by Steward Healthcare Malta.

The aircraft will eventually replace the current air ambulance, but for now, it is a welcome addition for staff and patients.

“Before we always had to rely on the Armed Forces of Malta when we needed a second air ambulance,” said Nadine Delicata, chief operating officer of Steward Healthcare Malta. “But sometimes they are busy with their own emergencies such as search and rescue.”

Delicata also said that despite the pressure facing the country’s healthcare system because of the coronavirus outbreak, the heli-copter would not be used to transfer infected patients until staff were properly trained.

“For now we are using a land ambulance and the Gozo to Malta ferry when needed and this is working very well.”

The helicopter is the most commonly used type of air ambulance in the world. It is able to carry one stretcher patient and up to three accompanying medical crew.