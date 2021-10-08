Lawyers who practice in the Gozo law courts have banded together to create their own lobby group.

Avukati Għawdex will serve as the chamber of advocates for Gozo-focused lawyers and represent their interests in official fora.

The Gozo law courts are currently in a state of turmoil, with lawyers on strike in protest at myriad problems at the ageing building. The Victoria-based courts have been found to fall short of accessibility and health and safety minimum standards and lawyers who practice there say they lack even the most basic staff, such as an assistant registrar and of a full-time court marshal.

Lawyers first took collective action in June and went on strike for a second time earlier this month. Work at the courts remains at a standstill.

Plans to build a new law court in Gozo date back several years but have consistently failed to materialise, with a €12 million project suspended in 2017.

In a statement on Friday, lawyers said that the situation at the Gozo courts remained unchanged and that they would remain on strike next week.

“The Justice Ministry has not yet taken any action or made any effort to communicate,” they said.

“It is offensive towards the legal profession that the only action taken so far has been a meeting with the court agency – a meeting that ended up being fruitless,” they added.