Gozitan lawyers said on Thursday they might start attending sittings if an usher and trained staff are employed by Monday.

At least 100 sittings have had to be postponed due to the second action in four months taken by lawyers over the poor condition of the courts. The lawyers are refusing to attend sittings at the law courts in Victoria but are still doing other, non-court work.

Among their grievances are staff shortcomings, carelessness when handling documents, and facilities in desperate need of improvement.

They met Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on Monday to try to reach common ground.

In a statement on Thursday, the lawyers said that a trained staff member will be employed this week, while an usher will punch in at court on Monday. According to a sectoral agreement, an usher is promoted to court marshall after five years, meaning the Gozo court will not have a marshall for at least another three years.

The lawyers are also insisting that the Gozo court needs its own judge and the building needs to conform to health and safety standards as well as accessibility standards. They were told the minister will discuss both matters with the authorities.

"If these promises are upheld, the Kamra – Avukati Ghawdex would re-evaluate the situation and consider the resumption of sittings."