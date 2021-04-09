The Gozo FA Council on Thursday voted in favour of declaring this year’s championships void following an urgent meeting.

Delegates from member clubs in Gozo met in a meeting on Thursday to discuss the current situation following the government’s decision against lifting its restrictions on organised sport.

During the meeting, a vote was taken to decide the fate of this year’s GFA Division One and Division Two.

