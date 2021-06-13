Gozo Live, a non-governmental and voluntary educational organisation, founded and run by Barbara Day, celebrated Gozo’s young writers for the ninth consecutive year. A total of 409 entries from 17 schools in Gozo were submitted.

Schools were applauded during an online meeting on June 8. During the online awards ceremony, creativity in writing was celebrated and a total of €945 in book vouchers was won.

Interviewing each reader was Pamela Zerafa, education officer for English, who hosted the event. Present were the EcoGozo director, heads of schools, assistant heads of schools, department heads, parents and other fellow students.

The Gozo College Rabat Primary School was one of the schools that participated in the competition. The winners were George Camilleri, Gerard Cordina, Kate Ellis, Gabriel Grech, Gabriel Attard, Aidan Bajada, Jurgen Bugeja, Jake Vassallo and Riley Sultana.