Gozo Live, a non-governmental and voluntary educational organisation, run by Barbara Day, celebrated Gozo’s young writers for the sixth consecutive year at the Gozo College Middle School in Victoria. Students from 15 schools submitted 345 entries

Students from each participating school read their entries and shared their inspirations, hopes and dreams with the receptive audience. English education officer Pamela Zerafa interviewed each reader, while Gozo Live chairperson Frank Abela presented the students with a certificate and a copy of a book featuring the best 37 entries submitted by the students. The book is published every year to mark the occasion.

All students who submitted an entry got a certificate of participation.

Attending the evening’s eventwere EcoGozo director Joseph Cutajar, heads of schools and assistant heads, parents and fellow students.

The deadline for the next writing event, sponsored by EcoGozo, is April 24. For further information and details contact Barbara Day at gozolive2018@gmail.com.