A hawker at It-Tokk market in Victoria is featured on a stamp forming part of the Small European Postal Administrations Cooperation (SEPAC) annual stamp set.

For centuries, It-Tokk was strongly considered to be the centre of activity in Gozo, with artisans and dealers displaying their wares on carts and stands, or even on the uncarpeted ground and steps around the area, on most days of the week.

The square, now called Pjazza Indipendenza, has numerous commercial establishments, a prominent memorial dedicated to war victims, a rebuilt church and the Banca Giuratale municipal office (which housed the first postal branch in 1900).

Whenever MaltaPost issues stamps with a connection to Gozo, Gozo Philatelic Society vice president Anthony Grech produces an illustrated stamp cover, making it attractive not only to philatelists, but also to those who cherish Gozitan heritage.