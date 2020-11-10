A 1956 case about contested land in Nadur had concluded that a 17th-century foundation had not presented enough proof to show that it was the owner of the land, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said on Tuesday.

The issue revolves around claims made by the beneficiaries of the foundation who are claiming ownership of two large tracts of land, the size of four football pitches.

Residents in the affected area earlier this year discovered that they had no legal title to their property, as the area had been registered as belonging to the Benefiċċju Ta’ Sant Antonio Delli Navarra.

The latter is an old foundation set up in 1675 by noblewoman Cosmana Navarra, who placed vast lands in the east of Gozo under the foundation, set up for religious purposes.

Times of Malta had reported about the court case back in March, writing that the court had held that although it may be “possible” that the land claimed by the foundation corresponds to that leased in 1737, “but this possibility is not convincing to the point that would lead” it to rule in favour of the foundation.

This led the court to reject the foundation’s request, a decision that was reconfirmed upon appeal in 1977.

Speaking on the adjournment in Parliament, Camilleri asked why the Land Registry had not taken this into considering before registering the land.

He put on the Table of the House a copy of the judgement as well as a contract for the purchase of one of the properties on this land that clearly states that the property was unencumbered freehold.

Camilleri appealed for common sense from all parties involved in the matter and for all those who have a right for their own home to be given this right.

Although one of the ways to settle the matter was to take the case to court, this would be the most hurtful option that would bring about more uncertainty to residents. He hoped that another solution would be found and that good sense would reign.

Camilleri called on the relevant authorities to verify the documents he had put on the Table of the House saying the issue had brought about uncertainty for many families who were concerned they would be thrown out from their property which they had had for scores or even hundreds of years and which they could not currently sell or transfer.