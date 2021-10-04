Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri on Monday said one of his social media pages had been hacked.

Announcing it on his personal Facebook profile, Camilleri said he had been locked out of his official Facebook page, which he uses to promote his political work.

Describing the incident as a hack, Camilleri said he had reported the matter to the police.

He said he would be using his personal social media profile in the meantime.

“Until, and I hope this problem is resolved, I will be using this profile to remain in touch with you,” he wrote on Monday morning.