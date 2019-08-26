Street horse races planned for Għajnsielem this weekend have been cancelled sparking accusations of discrimination against the Gozo Minister.

The traditional races, held to mark the village feast, were cancelled at the eleventh hour following an objection by the police and Transport Malta.

“The police told us informally they are just following the minister’s instructions. It seems she is now deciding which parts of Gozo can continue with this tradition and which cannot,” an angry feast organiser at Għajnsielem claimed.

The anger was compounded because horse races were recently allowed to take place on the main thoroughfare of Victoria.

“We can only come to the conclusion that this is a political decision,” the enthusiast said, observing that Għajnsielem traditionally votes for the Nationalist Party.

However, Times of Malta is informed that even Sannat residents, a Gozitan village which traditionally votes Labour, are angry at Minister Justyne Caruana for not being allowed to hold their street races earlier this summer. “It seems that our mayor is not in the minister’s clan and that may explain why our races were cancelled,” a Sannat feast enthusiast said.

When contacted, Sannat mayor Philip Vella expressed his frustration.

“We did exactly the same thing as we used to do in the past years to organise our traditional races. I really cannot understand why Victoria was allowed to proceed with the races and we weren’t.”

For several years in Gozo, part of the feasts’ celebrations included street horse races.

The practice has repeatedly come under scathing criticism from animal welfare organisations and motorists who had to face the closure of arterial roads, while safety measures left much to be desired.

Asked for an explanation, the Gozo Ministry denied its involvement and put the onus on the police, Transport Malta and, in the case of Sannat, on the local council as the race organiser.

On the other hand, the police said that not all street races are traditional, as was being claimed.

“In Gozo, only the Santa Marija (Victoria) feast is deemed to be traditional and to some extent Sannat, however, the latter needs further clarifications,” a police spokesman told Times of Malta.

The police insisted that, according to law, street horse races in Gozo can only take place in Xagħra’s Triq tax-Xagħra. The others are only allowed provided public safety is not jeopardised.

The police said that in the case of Santa Marija races, it acted according to a risk assessment carried out by the Gozo Ministry, which recommended various safety measures to be put in place before the races.

The spokesman said that on that basis, the police found no objection and consequently Transport Malta issued a permit.