The Gozo NGOs Association is looking forward to an invitation by the newly set up Gozo Parliamentary Committee to present a holistic view of the highly active Gozitan voluntary and non-governmental organisations sector.

The committee is chaired by former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, who had resigned her ministerial post following Times of Malta reports on her husband’s friendship with alleged Caruana Galizia murder accomplice Yorgen Fenech.

The other members on the committee are ministers Clint Camilleri and Anton Refalo, and Nationalist MPs Chris Said and Kevin Cutajar.

The association said it was certain that the five members will do all their best to ensure a better future for Gozo and its residents.

It said that the voluntary sector, through the tireless, and largely unremunerated, personal effort put in by the hundreds of volunteers, had contributed a lot to Gozo’s economic, social, cultural and philanthropical development.