The recent edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex includes a special supplement that records Marian Year 2018-2019 which ended in August. The periodical congratulates the outgoing Bishop of Gozo Mario Grech on his appointment as General Pro-Secretary of the Bishops’ Synod at the Vatican.

The photo of the month is an old picture of Ġgantija Temples, the oldest free-standing structure in the world, taken early last century. On the literary front, a new book on the village of Għarb by Patrick Formosa and Daniel Cilia is reviewed in detail.