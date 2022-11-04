The 23rd Gozo Philatelic Society exhibition will open its doors today, Friday, at the Gozo Ministry hall, St Francis Square. Adult and junior philatelists will be exhibiting a variety of topics, including numismatic coins marking the 50th anniversary of Malta’s first decimal coins.

Queen Elizabeth II is strongly represented with a diversity of items. Exhibits from around Europe and further afield, Italian postal markings and British authors are also represented. The exhibition is also an attraction to non-philatelists.

Malta Post is the main sponsor of the exhibition. Mementos and gifts will be distributed to all participants during the society’s annual general meeting.

The exhibition is on until November 11, including Saturday and Sunday morning). Entry is free.