On Monday, November 8, President George Vella will be visiting the Gozo Philatelic Society’s 22nd Exhibition in the Gozo Ministry Halls (Victoria’s Pjazza San Franġisk), where he is also showing part of his specialised British collection.

Other exhibits this year include joint issues, 1948 maximum cards, royal visits and coronation collection, Australian coins, letterboxes, philatelic literature, and Queen Victoria stamps. An unusual and rare item highlights Grand Master correspondence.

This annual event can be visited between Friday, November 5 and Thursday, November 11 during normal opening hours, as well as mornings Saturday and Sunday.

There is no entrance fee and visitors have the opportunity to add to their collection. Personalised stamps and cards are issued for the occasion. MaltaPost is the main sponsor.