One of the projects planned for this year by the Gozo Philatelic Society, which is celebrating its silver jubilee, is a set of personalised stamps and covers featuring Malta’s presidents.

This year, Malta is celebrating its golden jubilee as a Republic. The design of the cover was created by Anthony Grech, who has successfully produced similar covers in the past, featuring Malta’s prime ministers and Gozo’s bishops.

The first stamp cover features Sir Anthony Mamo. Other covers will be issued monthly.

Those interested in obtaining these covers are to contact Grech or send an e-mail to secretary@stamps-gozo.org.