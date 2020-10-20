The Gozo Philatelic Society will hold its annual exhibition at the Gozo Ministry Halls in Victoria between October 30 and November 6. There will, however, not be any official inauguration and visitors will have to respect the health protocols.

The exhibition will be open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon. Entrance is free.

Philatelic items will be available for sale, including the latest issue of the Gozo Philatelic Society newsletter.

This 32-page full-colour periodical this time includes an updated illustrated list of covers produced by the GPS.

MaltaPost is again the main sponsor and it is also supporting the issue of special commemorative personalised stamps cancelled on covers designed for the occasion by Anthony Grech.