Gozo Curia archivist Fr Joseph Attard recently was presented with philately publications by the Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS). Fr Attard, who has also been nominated chaplain of the society, said he intended to promote Church occasions and events through philately. This included the production of cards on the issue of stamps and handstamps by MaltaPost with themes connected to Gozitan parishes.

Society president Jesmond Borg, vice president Anthony Grech and secretary Antoine Vassallo also presented Fr Attard a copy of The Isle of Joy on Stamps (supported by EcoGozo) with separate chapters dedicated to each Gozitan locality.

The Curia archives will be enriched with the complete collection of the Gozo Philatelic Society newsletter which has now topped 80 issues. This quarterly has now developed into 32 full colour pages featuring several articles, many related to Gozo.