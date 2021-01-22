Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is tomorrow hosting the launch of a book presenting the results of Simon Salafia’s long-time efforts to collect place names in Gozo.

A graduate in electrical engineering, Salafia has widened his interests to languages and historical research.

The 600-page volume offers over 9,000 toponyms – also classified according to locality − through the perusal of an impressive range of sources. Details of the locations and descriptions are included.

The launch event, being held at 10.30am, is being introduced by Paul G. Pisani.

Admission is free but current restrictions require registration at events@heartofgozo.org.mt.