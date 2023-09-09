A 450m-long road in Gozo linking Victoria and Żebbuġ has been rebuilt and resurfaced at a cost of almost €1 million.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri inaugurated the revamped Triq L-Imgħallem and declared the road works project complete.

He said work would now shift focus to building a new junction between the road, Triq ta’ Wara s-Sur and Triq Wied Sara “to eliminate a traffic bottleneck once and for all”.

An aerial view of the resurfaced road. Photo: Gozo Ministry

Aside from resurfacing Triq l-Imgħallem, workers also rebuilt pavements, improved parking spaces and bus bays, rebuilt rubble walls and introduced new water and sewage pipes, telecommunications cables and street lighting.

Newly-built culverts will collect rainwater and move it from the Ċittadella and Għolja ta’ Gelmus areas down to Wied il-Grazzja, where it can be used for irrigation purposes by farmers.

Works were all carried out under the constant supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the ministry said.