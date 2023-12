Over 300 students from the Bishop’s Conservatory Girls’ Secondary School in Victoria recently performed in a live musical at the Aurora Theatre called L-Għanja ta’ Greccio (The Song of Greccio) to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the first live representation of the Christmas crib in Greccio, Italy, organised by St Francis of Assisi in December 1223.

A scene from the musical. A scene from the musical.

The play was scripted by Fr Joseph Bajada, with song lyrics by Francesco Pio Attard and choreography coordinated by Natalie Farrugia Sciortino.