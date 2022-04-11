The Gozo College Rabat Primary School recently welcomed the relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis. Every class was given a time slot so the children could offer flowers and candles and recite prayers in front of the relic which was placed in the school’s main courtyard.

On the day, during the morning assembly, the school’s leadership team spoke about Acutis, sharing facts about his short life and wonderful deeds.

Acutis was a self-taught computer whiz, defender of bullied students, football enthusiast and deeply devoted to the Eucharist – all this in a life cut short by leukaemia at the age of 15.

Before he died, he created an online database about Eucharistic miracles all over the world.

The event was made possible through the assistance of Br Lorrie Zerafa, OFM, who is in charge of the relic. The reliquary is kept in a new chapel dedicated to Blessed Carlo Acutis at the Minor Franciscan Fathers convent at Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat, Malta.