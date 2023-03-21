Bjorn Formosa, founder of ALS Malta, was presented with a sum of €1,775 during a visit to the Gozo College Rabat primary school.

The money, which was collected during the school’s no-uniform day, will go towards Dar Bjorn 2, a new and bigger home for ALS Malta in Żebbuġ, Malta.

The first Dar Bjorn opened in Qormi in November 2017.

Dar Bjorn is a residential community home that caters for people with ALS, MS and other neurological conditions.

Speaking during the presentation, an emotional Formosa thanked all those who had contributed to the cause.

“The important thing is that we never give up,” Formosa said and praised the students and teachers for their generosity and altruism.

Formosa has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness about ALS since he was diagnosed with the condition in 2015.

The school administration said the initiative was successful due to the collaboration of the school with ALS Malta and Ta’ Frenċ restaurant.