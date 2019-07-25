A half-day seminar on ‘Tax Incentives – Corporate and Personal Pensions’ will be organised by Bank of Valletta in collaboration with the Gozo Business Chamber on September 26 between 9.30am and noon at the Institute of Tourism Studies in Qala, Gozo.

After years of hard work, most people look forward to a comfortable retirement, at the very least aiming to retain their same standards of living prior to retirement. It is an accepted fact that a person will require at least two- thirds of pre-retirement income in order to maintain the same level of lifestyle upon retirement. Not everyone will be eligible to receive two-thirds of their current income, mainly for the fact that the State pension is capped.

This seminar aims to provide information on retirement and tax incentives on corporate and personal pensions.

Management consultant David Spiteri Gingell will be discussing voluntary occupational retirement schemes and financial education for employees. Mario Farrugia from Bank of Valletta will speak about tax incentives on the setting up of corporate and personal pensions.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Joseph Borg, president of the Gozo Business Chamber, will also be addressing the participants.

This seminar is free of charge and participation is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and registration, e-mail info@gozobusinesschamber.org or call 2155 0305.