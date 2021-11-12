On November 4, the Gozo diocese marked the 155th anniversary of the opening of the seminary in Victoria. On this day prayers of thanksgiving were said, while seminary rector Fr Richard Farrugia urged people to pray more for priestly vocations.

Seminary formation is divided into three main phases: the first three years, intermediate year and last three years. At the moment, there are seven seminarians in Gozo and three others in their intermediate year abroad.

Last Thursday, Holy Eucharist adoration, including prayers for priestly vocations and Mass, was held at the Seminary chapel. Senior students attending schools in Nadur, Qala and Għajnsielem were invited to the Seminary for a moment of adoration and prayers with a missionary theme.

Fr Farrugia is inviting parents and students to visit the seminary website (www.sacredheartseminary.org.mt/) to experience the work of the seminary and its publications, namely Lectio Divina, Sem&U and Emmaus.