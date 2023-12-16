A Gozitan school is attempting to produce the country’s longest Christmas log by Monday. Sir M.A. Refalo Sixth Form hopes to break Malta’s record by baking a 120-metre-long Christmas log.

Students will then sell pieces of the chocolate treat in aid of L-Istrina, the Malta Community Chest Fund’s annual Boxing Day fundraiser.

“We’re rolling up our sleeves and working hard so that by Monday, we’d have broken our own record,” Miriam Debono Curmi, deputy head of the Gozitan sixth form said.

The school broke the record for the longest Christmas log seven years ago. It had measured just over 100 metres, Debono Curmi said.

To beat that, Sir M.A. Refalo school will use 300 cans of evaporated milk, 200kg of biscuits, 100 kg of coconut, 10 kg of hot chocolate, 10 kg of cherries, 10kg of walnuts and 50 alcohol bottles.

Twenty-five teachers, school employees and some professional bakers began baking in the school kitchen last Monday and will continue producing individual Christmas logs that are 22cm long by Monday.

By then the school should have around 545 individual Christmas logs lined up to reach their aim of a 120-metre-long log.

“We’re around three-quarters of the way there,” Debono Curmi said yesterday. An official from the Malta Records will be measuring the Christmas log on Monday. Present for the occasion will be President George Vella.

“Once we determine that the school has beaten its own record, we will present them with a certificate,” said Jeffrey Saliba of the Malta Records.

After that, people can get a piece of the festive treat for a donation.

“We are hoping the public will be generous when giving donations,” Debono Curmi said.

The Gozitan sixth form will be selling the Christmas log on Monday between 11.30am and 1pm and between 8.30am and 1pm from Tuesday to Thursday.