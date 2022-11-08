The Gozo Stadium will be hosting the BOV Super Cup for the first time ever on December 8 when champions Hibernians take on Floriana.

The traditional clash that brings against each other the Malta champions and the FA Trophy winners is usually played at the National Stadium but this year, the Malta FA has decided to host this annual competition on the Sister Island.

It is understood that the Malta FA has been looking to ease the workload on the National Stadium which has been forced to host a high number of matches in recent months due to a high congestion of fixtures.

Therefore, the decision to host this year’s men’s competition in Gozo was made with the idea of reducing the number of matches played in Malta’s main football stadium.

Hibernians and Floriana are set to face off at the Gozo Stadium, with kick-off time set at 4pm, and with the day being a public holiday, it is likely to attract a good number of fans to follow their favourite team on the Sister Island.

