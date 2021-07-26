The number of Malta residents who last year holidayed in Gozo increased by two thirds over 2019, partly due to COVID restrictions.

National Statistics Office data shows a 62 per cent increase in Maltese holidaymakers in Gozo as people were unable or unwilling to brave foreign travel in 2020.

But the staycation trend wasn't reciprocated - there was a year-on-year drop of 46 per cent in Gozitan tourists who holidayed in Malta.

The pandemic forced the closure of ports across the world, and non-essential travel between Malta and Gozo was even prohibited between April 3 and May 4.

But despite flights restarting in summer, the Maltese preferred limiting their travelling to Gozo and Comino.

Significant increases were noted in the number of domestic tourists and the number of nights spent in Gozo between June and September.

Overview of domestic tourism

During 2020, domestic tourism in Malta and Gozo stood at 360,460 total arrivals - an increase of 51.9 per cent when compared to 2019.

Malta residents travelling to Gozo and Comino region totalled 348,489, or 96.7 per cent of total domestic tourists. Throughout the previous year, 215,272 Malta residents visited the region.

Most domestic tourists spent between one and three nights (80.6 per cent), while the average length of stay increased from 2.6 to three nights when compared to 2019.

Domestic tourist nights totalled 1,064,868 - an increase of 72.3 per cent over 2019, while total expenditure by domestic tourists was estimated at €59.4 million, an increase of 51.1 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the average expenditure per capita stood at €165 - a decrease of just €1 over 2019.

Domestic tourism to Gozo and Comino

Domestic tourists to Gozo and Comino who stayed in rented accommodation amounted to 206,782 - an increase of 40.7 per cent over 2019.

The majority of domestic tourist nights (59.1 per cent) were in rented accommodation, of which 77 per cent were spent in holiday furnished premises (farmhouses, flats and villas), host families, marinas, paid-convents, rented yachts or student dormitories.

Domestic tourism expenditure there was meanwhile estimated at almost €57.8 million, an increase of 61.2 per cent over 2019.

Domestic tourism to Malta

Gozo and Comino residents who travelled to Malta in 2020 as domestic tourists totalled 11,971 - a decrease of 45.5 per cent over 2019.

Slightly more than half (50.3 per cent) of domestic tourism nights were spent in rented accommodation.

In 2020, domestic tourism expenditure in Malta was estimated at almost €1.6 million - a decrease of 53.6 per cent over 2019.