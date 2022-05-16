A group of Form 3 students attending the Bishop’s Conservatory Secondary School, Gozo, recently attended a personal, social and career development (PSCD) lesson at the OASI Foundation, where they familiarised themselves with the foundation and learned about substance abuse and addiction.

The OASI Foundation equips people with the necessary tools to fight substance addiction.

The 40-minute session included different activities, including one where students were involved in a card game, guessing the short- and long-term effects of various substances.

Information was then given on these drugs and students discussed in groups the factors they thought led to addiction. The various answers were then discussed by all the students.

Another activity was a short PowerPoint presentation by Christopher Bonnici and Carrie Bugeja on how music and other promos include drugs and alcohol but downplay their effects on society.