The Gozo Regional Council has submitted a 60-page document highlighting Gozitan cuisine and food culture in its bid for the island to be named European Region of Gastronomy 2026.

The document details Gozitan food traditions, staples such as ftira, ġbejniet and olive oil and the people who make them, as well as gastronomical events that are held in Gozo.

Gozo is one of three regions in Europe bidding to named the 2026 region of gastronomy, competing against Crete and a region in Croatia, Kvarner.

Work on the bid started in late 2022 and the island formally launched its candidacy in April last year.

The winning bid will be decided by the International Institute of Gastronomy Culture, Arts and Tourism, based on the bid books submitted by the three candidates and an in-person evaluation in February.

Gozo's bid book was prepared by the ARC team and Ponder & Pitch with assistance and coordination from the Gozo Regional Manager in charge of culture.

Aside from promoting Gozitan food culture, the bid book also lists 23 different projects submitted by NGOs that the Gozo Regional Council intends to implement, should the island win the 2026 title.

Gozo Region president Samuel Azzopardi said: “Gozo has a rich gastronomical and cultural identity. We are looking at ensuring the prevalent authenticity for years to come."

The document can be downloaded from here.