Diamonds are forever – no wonder the late well-known Gozitan singer Dominic Grech’s composition Għawdex Inti Djamant reflects the uniqueness and significance of Gozo.

But a diamond needs special care to preserve its distinct sparkle.

Same applies to Gozo. Years ago, the Malta Tourism Authority promoted Gozo as the island where time stops. We grew accustomed to the relaxing way of life in Gozo, which even impressed foreign visitors, several of whom came back and eventually settled in Gozo.

Now, years later, after breakneck development, some of these foreign residents are entertaining second thoughts and may leave Gozo. The tranquillity they came for is now gone, noise levels have increased and the environment needs immediate attention.

Other countries such as Portugal and Spain tempt them by offering the characteristics Gozo offered in the 1970s and which are hard to resist.

What’s going on? Has anyone paused to reflect on what may be the cause and how, if possible, to understand and address these shortcomings?

The underlying cause is that Gozitans have changed to the extent that they do not care anymore. A visit to Marsalforn and Xlendi should be enough to explain the shameful destruction of the beauty which adorned these seaside resorts.

It’s as if Gozitans woke up and suddenly realised that we were decades behind our sister island Malta, where development was gaining momentum and changing the skyline of Malta to resemble that of Hong Kong and Singapore.

We did not learn from those situations but our greed to make a quick buck drove us to start rampant development – to our detriment.

Our skylines are not those of the three hills anymore. We have transformed them once and for all, resembling a mega city peppered with concrete boxes. No more do we admire the sun rising or setting, leaving the orange and red hue of its rays on our window sills or even bedroom curtains. Shadows have increased and sunlight is more restricted.

These irreversible changes did not happen overnight. The Planning Authority approved these designed plans, irrespective of aesthetics and environment. Developers implemented the final phase of destroying the magnificent scenery that adorned Gozo.

That is not all. Look at our infrastructure. It is reminiscent of the last war. Roads peppered with potholes, upturned for major works and not resurfaced, pavements broken and dangerous to pedestrians.

Consider Capuchins Street, which is an arterial road leading to Marsalforn. The pavements are irregular and stepped, making it quite impossible and dangerous to use. Meanwhile, vehicles speed in opposite directions with no consideration of speed limits, making the situation for pedestrians further complicated with double-parking and irresponsible overtaking.

Scaffolding has enveloped a government building housing the ARMS office for almost a year, with no sign of maintenance works.

But does all this draw anyone’s attention? No one dares to speak.

Take Triq Giorgio Borg Olivier, leading to the bus terminus, with its irregular road surfacing and pavement lacking along several stretches. Over-speeding is the order of the day and no pedestrian crossing is available where a majority of businesses are situated.

But there you may find a warden hidden behind the cars to seize upon any infringement by someone stopping for a quick visit to a nearby pharmacy and to dish out a parking ticket with no consideration. Various pleas to the Victoria local council, Transport Malta and the Gozo ministry for a pedestrian crossing remain unheeded, as if they are not interested and don’t want to be bothered.

Another example is the disgusting state of By the Bastion Road, if we may refer to it as a road. Its state challenges anyone trying to describe it. The pavements are being taken over by catering outlets.

One expects there to be a policy on how many tables and chairs an outlet can place on the pavement. But the authorities do not monitor the situation. The pavement, full of tables, does not allow a pedestrian with a pram to pass through unhindered, so they use the main road at their own risk.

The Planning Authority approved the controversial Marsalforn road project without taking into consideration the various protests against it.

This project involves the widening of the Marsalforn road – destroying about 300 trees in its wake and damaging the Marsalforn valley. Maybe this is one of the big projects promoted (not objected to) by the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA).

Who cares? Only those who are going to pocket the money.

Who suffers? All of Gozo.

After over two years of unnecessary bureaucracy created by the prime minister’s office at Castille, the fast ferry service is now rebranded as Gozo

Highspeed. The two operators pooled their resources to operate as one company after securing EU funding, enabling them to operate a full schedule. For us Gozitans, life continued as usual. No one dared protest.

Accessibility is on every NGO’s agenda. Only the Gozo Tourism Association went a step further to address the immediate issue of the fourth ferry. The wet lease of this ferry has expired and the Greek company is not willing to renew this contract.

Without this fourth ferry, the schedule will be in shambles.

Is there any contingency planning by the government? No. Can Gozitans face the consequences of a service supported by only three ferries? No.

More comments regarding Marsalforn. Frequent brawls by foreigners living there, disturbing the peace of holidaymakers with no prompt police action, are now becoming a common occurrence.

Right now, the residents and catering outlets facing the sea are bracing for another winter. This may (hopefully not) usher in a north-easterly gale which will batter their front outlets.

Why? Because the reconstruction of the breakwater listed regularly in the government manifesto is still on the drawing board of the Planning Authority.

Two years ago, Fr Charles Cini stated in this newspaper: “We have the duty to hand Gozo to those who come after us as God Himself gave it to us.”

He asked: “Minister for Gozo, Gozitan MEP, Gozitan MPs and the Church in Gozo, are you all happy with this sad situation?”

